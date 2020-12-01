1/1
Louis M. Piper
Louis M. Piper 1928 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Louis M. Piper, 92, of Chatham, died at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Louis was born June 21, 1928, in Shawnee, KS, the son of Harold and Bess Lemming Piper. He married Ruth Flanders on July 16, 1950; she preceded him in death on January 15, 2016.
Louis graduated from DeSoto High School in Kansas in 1946 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 obtaining the rank of Corporal. He was employed with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline as a regional engineer for 34 years. Louis was a member of Oakleaf Country Club in Girard and in his younger years, he and Ruth were on several bowling leagues. He also loved to golf. Louis had two holes in one and enjoyed his annual golf trip to Biloxi.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Warren Piper, Virginia Curry, Rosemary Piper, Marjorie Owings, and Lorie Corbin.
Louis is survived by his son, Mark (Beth) Piper of Springfield and two grandchildren, Nathan (Liz) Piper and Riley Piper, both of Springfield; sister, Joann Chambers of Dallas, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family ceremonies were held, including burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.





Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
