Louis P. Silotto
Louis P Silotto 1940 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Louis P. Silotto, 80, of Taylorville, formerly of Pleasant Plains, passed away on the morning of Saturday October 17, 2020 at Mill Creek in Springfield.
Louis was born in Canton, IL May 29, 1940, the son of Pete and Vivian (Sandburg) Silotto.
Lou was a graduate of Canton (IL) High School and Eureka College and a longtime teacher and coach, most notably at New Berlin and then Pleasant Plains High School, where he taught countless students the art of driving an automobile. He and Joyce (Migda) Silotto were married on August 15, 1965 in Canton, Illinois. A lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears, Lou also was an avid golfer and held memberships at the Shambolee Golf Club in Petersburg, IL; Taylorville Country Club in Taylorville, IL and South Side Country Club in Decatur, IL. He enjoyed woodworking and going on wine tasting trips with his wife and friends, and fishing on Lake Bertinetti.

Louis was preceded in death by his wife, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela Ketchum, Son-in-law James Ketchum and grandchildren Luke and Grace Ketchum, all of Springfield, IL and his son and daughter-in-law Brian and Jodi (Foster) Silotto of Champaign, IL.

Cremation services are being accorded by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield. Graveside services are being held at Oak Hill Cemetery, 820 S Cherokee St, Taylorville, IL 62568 on Saturday October 24 at 10:00AM. Reverend Rodney Bloomquist of Trinity Lutheran in Taylorville will be officiating the service.
Memorial donations may be made the Festival of Trees (Memorial Medical Center Foundation, 1000 Churchill Road, Springfield, IL 62702), or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/donate/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
