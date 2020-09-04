Louis Shaver Myers 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Louis Shaver Myers, 88, of Springfield, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Lou was born on September 15, 1931 in Springfield, the son of Alan J. and Pauline Shaver Myers. He married Dorothy "June" Dunseth on July 6, 1958; she preceded him in death on August 16, 2017.
Lou attended Springfield schools beginning with Butler Elementary and graduating from Springfield High School. He also graduated Cum Laude from the University of Miami in 1953. From 1953-1956, he became active duty military, achieving the title of Lieutenant, with the United States Navy. He remained in the Navy Reserve until 1975. Lou worked for Macy's in New York and then worked for Myers Brothers, retiring as Executive Vice President in 1979. He was a commercial real estate broker from 1979 until his retirement in 1999.
Lou was a 60-year member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on the board. He was elected to the school board for District 186, was a board member of SCADA, DPI, Fancy Creek Cemetery Association, and was a member of Sangamo Club and the Springfield Art Association. Lou was an avid supporter of youth sports. He was a cherished and treasured father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. Lou found great joy in sharing sweet corn and bounty from the farm. Lou and June loved spending winters in Mexico and summers in the caboose on the farm. Lou taught his family by example to work hard, give generously, and love unconditionally.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Julie Myers (husband, Cass) Casper of Springfield, Stephen Dunseth (wife, Terri Blake) Myers of Athens, and Scott Dunseth (wife, Erica) Myers of Kirkland, WA; five grandchildren, Myers (wife, Christine) Dill of St. Louis, MO, Jake M. of New York, NY, Emiko M. of Chicago, Blake E. of Amenia, NY, and John W.S. Myers of Mission Viejo, CA; one great-grandchild, Lucia Dill, and a great-grandson due February 2021; and one sister, Suzanne Gieszer of Okemos, MI.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Lou's heart and soul was never far from the farm. Private family burial will take place in the Spring of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703; Boys and Girls Club of Central, IL, 300 S. 15th St., Springfield, IL; 62703 or the Fancy Creek Cemetery Association, 6839 Cantrall Creek Rd., Cantrall, IL 62625.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com
to offer your condolences.