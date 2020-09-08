1/
Louisa Weichert
1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Louisa Weichert, 97, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 8, 1922 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Percy and Ethel (Jackson) Eddington. She married Alfred E. Weichert on May 26, 1944 in Springfield, who preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 1975.
Before retiring, Louisa had worked for the State of IL Department of Veteran's Affairs, Walko Music, and H&R Block. She loved cats, flowers, and genealogy.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Patrick (wife Wendy) Weichert of Rutherfordton, NC and Mark (wife Luetta) Weichert of Carlinville, IL; 3 grandchildren, Kevin Weichert of Spearfish, SD, Lisa (husband Cody) Branson of Carlinville, IL, and Edie Weichert of Asheville, NC; and 2 great-grandchildren, Phynley and Dax Branson.
Beside her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Kelley L. Cleer and grandson Jonathan J. Weichert.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 10 am at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit the online obituary at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
2175445424
