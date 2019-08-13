Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Louise Horton
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy City Baptist Church
1601 East Carpenter Street
Springfield, IL
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy City Baptist Church
1601 East Carpenter Street
Springfield, IL
Louise Horton


1939 - 2019
Louise Horton Obituary
Louise Horton 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Louise Horton, 79 of Springfield, IL, peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at home in Springfield, Illinois. She was born on December 10, 1939, in Tyronza, Arkansas to the late James and Willie Meredith.
Funeral Services are Friday August 16, 2019 at Holy City Baptist Church, 1601 East Carpenter Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor Barrie L. West Officiating. Visitation is from 10:00am-11:00am and service 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
