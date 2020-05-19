Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Loujean Crawford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loujean Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loujean Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loujean Crawford Obituary
Loujean Crawford 1952 - 20202
Springfield, IL—Loujean Crawford 68, departed this life on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Loujean was born February 26, 1952 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Montez R.(McIntosh) Crawford and Zeddie L. Crawford Sr.
Viewing Services are Friday May 22, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
CDC guidelines will be practice allowing only ten people at a time. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loujean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -