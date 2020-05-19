|
|
Loujean Crawford 1952 - 20202
Springfield, IL—Loujean Crawford 68, departed this life on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Loujean was born February 26, 1952 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Montez R.(McIntosh) Crawford and Zeddie L. Crawford Sr.
Viewing Services are Friday May 22, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
CDC guidelines will be practice allowing only ten people at a time. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020