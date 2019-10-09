|
|
Lovell Lee Leddell 1946 - 2019
Springfiedl, IL—Lovell Lee Leddell, 72, passed away on October 3, 2019. He was born October 22, 1946 in Memphis, TN, to James and Hattie Leddell.
He was married to Ola Marie for 48 years.
He graduated from Parsons University in Fairfield, IA. He was employed at IBM, Abbott Laboratories, and retired from the State of Illinois, Administrative Offices of the Illinois Courts. He owned Ideal General Merchandise in both Chicago and Springfield, IL. He was a member of Faith Temple A. M. E. church. He will be remembered for his service and dedication to his faith and family.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Ola Marie Leddell of Springfield, IL; three children, Kenric (Kenya) Buchanan of Plainfield, IL, Courtney (Chasity) Leddell of Bloomington, IL, and April (Michael) Hughes of Chesterton, IN; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; one brother, Willie (Babe) Leddell of West Palm Beach, FL; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Faith Temple AME Church, 901 South 23rd Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Tinnie Randal Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019