Lowell R. Smith, Jr. 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lowell R. Smith, Jr., 92, died peacefully at Lewis Memorial Christian Village on Wednesday, June 5, 20l9 at 5:36 P.M. He was born March 28, 1927 in Virginia, MN, the son of Lowell R. and Margaret Cecilia (Anderson) Smith. He married Margaret Mary (Marge) Frakes on May 26, 1948, in Eagle Grove, Iowa.
A graduate of Eagle Grove High School in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps pilot training program in Nebraska. When that program was terminated, he transferred to the U.S. Navy and was stationed in New Orleans. He graduated from Iowa State College in 1950 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and was a licensed Professional Engineer. As a youth he built, flew and crashed dozens of model airplanes and his interest in aviation led him to his career in aerospace. In his career he worked for many aerospace firms across the country. A highlight of his career was working on NASA's Saturn V moon rocket. He retired in 1989 from McDonnell Douglas, Long Beach, CA, to Springfield, IL to enjoy time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marguerite Ulasich and Mary Lee Coron. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, one daughter, Nancy Allis Smith Jensen, Springfield, two sons, Lowell Bradbury Smith, II (Donna), Newcastle, WA and Kevin Scott Smith (Michelle), Springfield, eight grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.
Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Church on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Robert Jallas officiating. Visitation begins at 10:00 A.M. Burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be private.
Memorials may be made to the St. Agnes Campaign Fund or (michaeljfox.org).
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 14 to June 15, 2019