Lt. Col. Michael D. Curtis Usaf Retired

Lt. Col. Michael D. Curtis Usaf Retired
Lt. Col. Michael D. Curtis, USAF, Retired 1958 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lt. Col. Michael D. Curtis, USAF, Retired, 61, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 3, 1958, to Harold and Dolores (Stone) Curtis, both of whom preceded him in death. He married Maria "Gaby" Ferniza on July 25, 2009.
Michael was a US Army and Air Force veteran. He was a professional land surveyor and was the Vice-President and co-owner of Fuhrmann Engineering since 2003. He was a member of IPLSA, Sacred Heart Church and American Legion Post 759 in Chatham. He enjoyed scuba diving, surfing, bicycling, hiking and cooking.
He is survived by his wife, Gaby; sons, Andrew (Kayli) Curtis, Ryan (Kristy) Curtis and Jorge Curtis; brother, Jeffrey (Stacy) Curtis; an aunt and several nieces and nephews.
A Prayer Service will be held at 4:45 p.m. with visitation to follow from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 730 South 12th St., Springfield with Reverend James Isaacson, S.J.C. officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Sacred Heart Church or Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 8 to May 9, 2019
