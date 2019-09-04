|
|
Lucas A. Petersen 2001 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lucas Alexander Petersen, 18, of Springfield, passed away at 8:50 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Springfield.
Lucas was born June 1, 2001 in Garfield Heights, OH the son of Enoch A. and Kristin (Carlson) Petersen. He was a 2019 graduate of Lutheran High School, Springfield and was a freshman at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, majoring in computer science and engineering.
He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church LCMS and was a musician in the praise band. He earned his Eagle Scout and was an avid Soccer player and fan. He played on the Impact FC Soccer Team and was a USSF Referee. Lucas intended to follow in his father's footsteps of military service as he enrolled in the ROTC program with the United States Air Force.
Surviving are his parents, Enoch and Kristin Petersen, his sister, Sydney Petersen, his maternal grandmother, Judy Carlson, all of Springfield, his paternal grandparents, Merlin and Doris Petersen of Martinsville, IN, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Lucas also has an abundance of surrogate grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and friend across the world who touched his life during his families travels as missionaries.
Lucas will be missed deeply and will be remembered for his strong faith and devotion to his family and friends.
The Petersen family will receive family and friends at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd. Springfield, IL 62704 on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3-7 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with Pastors Joshua T. Traxel and Aaron T. Hauser officiating. Cremation Rites will be accorded following the funeral service. Private inurnment will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church Building Fund 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd. Springfield, IL 62704 for a special project in the Sanctuary.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Homes 217-544-5424.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019