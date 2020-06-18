Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lucille's life story with friends and family

Share Lucille's life story with friends and family

Lucille B. Duley

Springfield, IL - Lucille B. Duley, 98, died at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. Please see Sunday's SJ-R for full obituary. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store