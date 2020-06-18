Lucille B. Duley
Springfield, IL - Lucille B. Duley, 98, died at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. Please see Sunday's SJ-R for full obituary. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.