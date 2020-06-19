Lucille B. Duley 1921 - 2020
Sringfield, IL—Lucille B. Duley, 98, of Springfield, died at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Lucille was born on August 22, 1921 in Pana, the daughter of Pierre Paul and Isabelle (Cousin) Bourgasser.
Lucille graduated from Lanphier High School in 1939. She was a deacon and elder at Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield where she volunteered at church, was a Sunday School teacher since the early 80s and delivered home communion to church members. Lucille worked in the print shop for Franklin Life for over 43 years. She walked three miles daily, liked crossword puzzles, bowling, visiting people in nursing homes, and wrote letters to service men during World War II.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andrew Bourgasser and Frederick Bourgasser; sisters, Isabelle Bourgasser and Clarice Bressan; niece, Carol Bressan; and nephews, Louis Bressan and James "Jim" Bressan.
She is survived by her nieces, Marilyn (Ron) Woerly of Lincoln, Annette (John) Boxman of Springfield and Sharon (Bill) Wiest of Havana; and nephew, Dr. Gene (Marlene) Bourgasser of Sullivan, IN.
Visitation: Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery in Pana, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 1030 N. 7th Street, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.