Lucille Harding 2020
Carlinville, IL—Lucille Harding, 81 of Carlinville, Illinois passed away Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, at Heritage Health Care, Carlinville.
There will be a drive by visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Charity Baptist Church, rural Carlinville, Illinois
Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Charity Baptist Church, Carlinville, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Charity Cemetery, Carlinville.
Lucille is survived by her husband, Bill Harding of Carlinville, IL, daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Canavan of Carlinville, IL, son, Gary L (Jaylena) Harding of Carlinville, IL, daughter, Anne (Nat) Langham of Greenville, IL, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister, Ida Mae Leach of Carlinville, IL, sister, Geneva (Jim) Frankford of Hettick, IL, brother, Robert (Valerie) Quarton of Palmyra, IL and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church Building fund.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.