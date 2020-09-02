1/1
Lucille Harding
Lucille Harding 2020
Carlinville, IL—Lucille Harding, 81 of Carlinville, Illinois passed away Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, at Heritage Health Care, Carlinville.
There will be a drive by visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Charity Baptist Church, rural Carlinville, Illinois
Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Charity Baptist Church, Carlinville, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Charity Cemetery, Carlinville.
Lucille is survived by her husband, Bill Harding of Carlinville, IL, daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Canavan of Carlinville, IL, son, Gary L (Jaylena) Harding of Carlinville, IL, daughter, Anne (Nat) Langham of Greenville, IL, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister, Ida Mae Leach of Carlinville, IL, sister, Geneva (Jim) Frankford of Hettick, IL, brother, Robert (Valerie) Quarton of Palmyra, IL and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church Building fund.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Charity Baptist Church
SEP
5
Funeral service
Charity Baptist Church
