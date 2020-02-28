|
|
Lucille M. Kinner 1926 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—Lucille M. Kinner, 93, of New Berlin, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born on September 23, 1926 in Springfield to Everett McMillan and Carrie Mae Seiz. Lucille married William A. Kinner on January 15, 1944 in Springfield and he preceded her in death on June 26, 1997.
Mrs. Kinner is survived by her children: William D. "Bill" (Carolyn) Kinner, Carol (Bob) Pappas, Richard "Rick" (Mary) Kinner and James T. "Tim" (Cynde) Kinner, nine grandchildren: Rob (Susan) Pappas, Kristine Kinner Clemens, Steve (Lora) Pappas, Dawn (John) Weatherford, Dan (Julie) Pappas, Kirsten (Bob Schafer) Davin, Michael (Tricia) Kinner, Kevin (Meghan Fox) Kinner and Amy (Drew) DeRiemacker, nineteen great-grandchildren: Brennan (Sydney) Pappas, Samantha Clemens, Rachel Pappas, Zach Pappas, Nicholas Clemens, Hailey Pappas, Mia Pappas, Kayla Weatherford, Paige Weatherford, Braedyn Pappas, Benjamin Kinner, Dena Davin, Josie Pappas, Emily Kinner, Grace DeRiemacker, Paxton DeRiemacker, Jersey Schafer, Connor DeRiemacker and Caleb DeRiemacker, one sister Mary Ann (Duck) Reed, many nieces, nephews and cousins, her "adopted daughter" Esther Bruns and lifetime friend and classmate Lucile Johnson. She was preceded in death by one brother Jack McMillan.
Lucille attended a one room school in Farmingdale and graduated from Pleasant Plains High School. She farmed alongside her husband of fifty-three years on their sesquicentennial farm and has managed the farm since his passing. She was known for serving many meals and snacks to baling crews and bean walkers and taking her last meal to the field at the age of 93. Lucille and William provided sweet corn to the community for many years.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, with burial to follow at Farmington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm-4:00pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bisch West. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmingdale Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to Sangamon County 4H Foundation and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020