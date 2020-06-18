Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucy Mae (Crook) Starnes

Coffeen, IL - Lucy Mae (Crook) Starnes, 85, passed on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6:29 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



