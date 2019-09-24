Home

Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Ashland Chapel
221 W. Editor St.
Ashland, IL 62612
(217) 476-3304
Luella Davin
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Ashland, IL
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Ashland, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Ashland, IL
Luella M. Davin


1927 - 2019
Luella M. Davin Obituary
Luella M. Davin 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Luella M. Davin, 91, of Springfield, IL and formerly of Pleasant Plains, IL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born October 24, 1927 in Ashland, the daughter of Alvie and Almeda Ringler Watkins. She married William Patrick Davin on July 5, 1947 at St. Augustine Church in Ashland and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2004.
She is survived by two sons, J. Pat Davin of Pleasant Plains and Mike Davin (Cindy) of Springfield; two daughters, Mary Lu Hinkle (Bill) of Riverton and Sue Davin of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Michelle Jolly (Joe) of St. Charles, MO, Karen Mankowski (Michael) of Springfield, Andy Davin (Lindsey) of Ashland, John Davin (Jennifer) of Staunton, Alice Seipel (Robert) of Ashland, Amy Oldfield (Steve) of Rochester, and Matt Hinkle (Tina) of Dawson; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Ted Watkins of Moline; a sister, Dorothy Moses of Vermillion, SD; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Davin; a brother, John Thomas Watkins; and a sister, Dean Nutt.
Luella was a devoted homemaker and farm wife. She was a 1946 graduate of Pleasant Plains High School and a long-time member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the church's Altar and Rosary Society.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Ashland with burial at St. Augustine Cemetery, west of Ashland. The family will meet friends at the church from 10:00 am Friday until the time of the Mass. A prayer service will be held at 9:45 am Friday, prior to the visitation. Memorial gifts are suggested to St. Augustine Church or St. Augustine Cemetery. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is serving the Davin Family. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
