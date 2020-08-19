Lyle E. Snow, Jr. 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lyle E. Snow Jr., 73, of Springfield, IL passed away on August 17, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in the company of his family.
Lyle was born in Peoria, IL on August 31, 1946 the son of Lyle Sr. and Dorothy (Rechlin) Snow.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ed.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Marcia; children, Robin (Calvin) Miller, Curt (Margaret) Snow; grandchildren, Kayla Snow, Hannah Snow, and Brittany Beal; great grandchild, Huntleigh Beal; siblings Allen (Susan) Snow, Glenda Harms, and Monica (Willie) Brown; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Lyle enjoyed his spare time fishing and golfing, and was a St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears Fan. He worked for over 47 years at the Landmark Automotive Group here in Springfield. Lyle loved his family, but especially enjoyed being a grandfather.
Cremation services are being accorded by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Springfield, 2309 W White Oaks Dr. suite e, Springfield, IL 62704 or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.