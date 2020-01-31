|
|
Lyle W. "Bud" Crumly 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lyle W. "Bud" Crumly, 86, of Springfield died at 8:03 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Villas of South Park in Chatham, IL. He was born on April 8, 1933 in Springfield, IL to William and Ruth Crumly. He married Carol A. Mizeur on June 4, 1955 and she preceded him in death on October 20, 2013.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings and son-in-law, Michael Long.
Bud is survived by six children, Karen (Jay) Ehrhard, Kevin (Diane) Crumly, Christine (Greg) Souza, Jeri Long, Michael Crumly and Scott Crumly; eleven grandchildren, Stephen and Kimberly Ehrhard, David, Erin and Colleen (Gregg Gotsis) Crumly, Stephanie (Billy) Frank, Laura (Jon) Jelinek, Justin and Jake Long, Hunter and Logan Crumly; four great-grandchildren, Kevin Gus Gotsis; Isabella and Charlotte Frank and James Jelinek one sister, Beverly Bakunas; 35 nieces and 27 nephews.
Bud was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Agnes Church in Springfield, enjoyed fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Visitation: 10-11:30 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Agnes Church-Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Agnes Church-Springfield with Reverend Daniel J. Bergbower officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin de Porres or the Pregnancy Care Center, both in Springfield.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020