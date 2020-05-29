Lyle W. Leesman
Bloomington, Ill. - Lyle W. Leesman, 77, of Bloomington, passed away on May 28, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.

