Lyn W. Stoutamyer 1961 - 2020
Edinburg, IL—Lyn W. Stoutamyer, 58, of Edinburg, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born July 14, 1961 to Harry Lee Stoutamyer and Carolyn Ann Bramlet who preceded him in death.
Surviving are two brothers, Harry (Linda) Stoutamyer, Jr. and Nicholas (Shaun) Stoutamyer of Springfield; his step-mother, Patty Lenhart-Stoutamyer and her children, Robert (Jen) Oglesby, Jennifer Oglesby, and Beth (Richard) Peters, all of Springfield area; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dear friends, Peggy Fornoff and Matt and Kim Homeier and family.
In 1977, Lyn became an engineer at WTAX and WDBR radio. From there he worked as chief engineer in Hartford, CT, later returning to Springfield as an engineer for Springfield FOX 55 TV WRSP. Eventually, Lyn accepted a position in the Telecom IT Department for the State of Illinois and retired from the State as the domain owner for video conferencing.
Visitation: 3 – 7 pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
CDC COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020