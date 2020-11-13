Lynda Louise "Grump" Anderson 1962 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lynda Louise "Grump" Anderson, 58, of Springfield, IL, passed away at her home in the company of family on November 4, 2020.
Lynda was born in Springfield on March 25, 1962 the daughter of Dwight and Helen (Funderburk) Anderson.
She loved being outdoors; fishing, camping, and hunting were among some of her favorite hobbies. In her younger years, she was very active playing volleyball and softball.
Lynda was a collector of everything and a very social person. She especially loved her two nephews, James Dwight Jasmon-Anderson, Richard Eugene Jasmon-Adnerson who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; Darlene Anderson, Lynda's sister, passed away on November 8th, 2020.
Lynda is survived by her sister, Debra Hawpetoss; her nieces and nephews, Crystal (Jasmon) Brockman, Michael Jasmon, Phillip Hawpetoss (Jaclynn Lewis), and Madeline (Tanner) Van Huss, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Cremation services are being accorded by Wilson Park Funeral Home of Rochester, IL. A private committal service will be held at Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 N. 2nd St, #2, DeKalb, IL 60115 or https://ulf.org/