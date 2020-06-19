Lynn Allen Casper
Nixa, MO - Lynn Allen Casper, 75, formerly of Springfield, IL passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Springfield, MO. Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services in Springfield, MO, is in charge of arrangements. 417-890-1475
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 27, 2020.