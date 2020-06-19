Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lynn's life story with friends and family

Share Lynn's life story with friends and family

Lynn Allen Casper

Nixa, MO - Lynn Allen Casper, 75, formerly of Springfield, IL passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Springfield, MO. Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services in Springfield, MO, is in charge of arrangements. 417-890-1475



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store