Lynn Ellen Bisby 1955 - 2020
Shelbyville, IL—Lynn Ellen Bisby, 64, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Lynn was born December 6, 1955, in Springfield, the daughter of Edsel and Marie Painter Edwards. She married Gary E. Bisby on December 31, 1985 in Springfield, IL.
Lynn graduated from Lanphier High School in 1973 and worked for Ritz's Lil Fryer for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Gary E. Bisby of Shelbyville; children, Jodi (husband, Alan) Huddleston Sladek of Columbus, IN and Bob (wife, Becky) Huddleston of Greenview and; step-children, Gary (wife, Nichole) Bisby, Jr. and Kimberly (husband, Kevin) Bisby Case, both of MO; grandchildren, Zach (wife, Alicia) Crouch of Menomonee Falls, WI, Austin Crouch of Nashville, TN, and Kyle, Jennalyn, and Caleb Huddleston, all of Greenview; siblings, Paul Edwards and Pam (husband, Scott) Irwin, both of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Family will host a Celebration of Life from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Northenders Post 10302, 2349 Stockyard Rd. Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northenders Post 10302, 2349 Stockyard Rd, Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020