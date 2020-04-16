|
|
Lynn Unterbrink 1927 - 2020
Granite City, IL—Lynn Unterbrink formerly of Springfield passed away 8:30 p.m., Thursday, April 9, at Fountain View Memory Center in Granite City. He was born September 7, 1927 in Alton, the son of Albert and Elfleda (Short) Unterbrink.
A World War II, USMC veteran, he attended Washington University in St. Louis, earning his Bachelors and Master's Degrees in Social Work. He worked with children throughout his career including serving as Assistant Director of the Department of Corrections. He volunteered for "Friend-in-Deed" and was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda (Jim) Nelson of Lakewood, Colorado, and Cathy Ross of Springfield; four grandchildren, Megan (Matthew) Younkin, Andrew Nelson, Lauren (Mike) Shelley, Hannah Ross; three great-grandchildren, Lucy Younkin, Isla Rigoni and Charlotte Younkin; brother, Ray Unterbrink of Texas; sister, Joyce Hutchens of California.
His parents; brother, Milton Unterbrink, sisters, Ruth Volz and Esther Hazen; and granddaughter, Hilary Ross preceded in death.
Burial at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey will occur later.
The family thanks Fountain View Memory Care of Granite City and Heartland Hospice Care of Fairview Heights for their compassionate care during the last year.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020