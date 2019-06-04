|
|
M. Blaine Palm 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—M. Blaine Palm, 91, of Springfield, passed away at 1:11 am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health Care in Springfield.
He was born in Mt. Pleasant, IA, May 10, 1928 the son of Elven and Nellie (Neff) Palm. He graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and then proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant.
Blaine retired from the Illinois Department of Public Health as an engineer after many years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and the Land of Lincoln Studebaker Drivers Club.
He married Margaret A. Stone, November 3, 1972 in Riverton, IL and she survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Laura Menghini of Athens, IL and his son Robert H. (Angie) Pittman of Springfield, IL. He has four grandchildren: Amber (Jake) Hurwitz, Kara (Jonny) McGlennon, Amy (Nick) Schuecking and Sadie Menghini. There are 7 great grandchildren.
His parents, a brother Richard, and a grandson, Robert Pittman III preceded him in death.
Cremation Rites will be accorded by the Bisch Crematory.
The family will host a memorial gathering from 1:00 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 until the time of a memorial service at 2:30 pm at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, IL Chaplain Jeff Harter will officiate. Private graveside services will be held in Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honor's provided by the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Concordia Village Benevolent Fund 4101 W. Iles Ave. Springfield, IL 62712.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 5 to June 6, 2019