Sister M. Elvon Huser, O.S.F. 1919 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sister M. Elvon Huser, O.S.F. (100) of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Illinois.
Sister M. Elvon, the former Marie Cecilia Huser, was born in Hanson, Wisconsin, on March 20, 1919, the daughter of Frank and Anna Wirtz Huser. She entered the Congregation on October 1, 1936 and professed her religious vows on June 13, 1939.
Sister Elvon graduated from St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. In 1944, she graduated from DePaul University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She completed Post Graduate Studies in Surgery at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL, in 1945. In her long life of ministries, Sister served as a surgical nurse, OR Supervisor, and Director of Pastoral Care. She continued in her pastoral care ministry until her retirement and then served as a volunteer at HSHS hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers: Louis, Joseph, Jerome, Herman, Victor, Charles and Edmund Huser, and four sisters: Sister M. Elaine Huser, O.S.F., Sister M. Nerine Huser, S.S.N.D., Sister M. Petranda Huser, S.S.N.D., and Gertrude Pleyte.
She is survived by two sisters: Sister M. Elreda Huser, O.S.F. of Springfield, Illinois, and Betty Bymers of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, many nieces and nephews, many great nieces and great nephews, as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 83 years.
Visitation will be held at St. Francis Convent from 4:30-7:00 p.m. with a Wake Service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Dennis Koopman, OFM on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent. Burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.
Staab Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020