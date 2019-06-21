|
|
M. Jeanine Nelch 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—On June 9, 2019 at St. Clara's Home, Lincoln IL Marjorie Jeanine Nelch passed away. Her outgoing personality and creative flair was loved by many people. Jeanine was a lifelong Springfield native, born January 10, 1930 to Andrew and Margaret (Dunham) Youngblood.
As a girl she enjoyed dance and roller-skating. Jeanine and her late husband Adam were married March 12, 1948. They had two children Adam Mark Nelch and Andrea Nelch Johnson (husband Bill). Grandchildren include Jesse Johnson, Alexa Boals Johnson, Margorie Nelch and Edward Nelch and great granddaughter Jada. In 1945 at the age of 15, Jeanine joined Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church. She volunteered much of her time to the church. Jeanine worked in the library at Springfield High School and spoke fondly of the students and faculty. Throughout her busy adult life, she also participated in community groups like Springfield Ceramics and Crafts Club and the Midwest Charity Horseshow. In later years, Jeanine and Adam traveled throughout the US in their motorhome, visiting their kids and grandkids. Jeanine was a dedicated caregiver to Jesse and Alexa quite often and continued her social activities throughout life.
Memorial service will take place 11 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Camp Butler Cemetery Shelter.
Funeral and Cremation through Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home.
Memorial donations to Douglas Church 501 S. Douglas Ave. Springfield IL 62704 or JDRF/Type 1 Diabetes
Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor NY, NY 10004 jdrf.org.
Visit parkfuneralhomesinc.com for online obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019