M. Lynn "Lynn" Martin 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—M. Lynn ("Lynn") Martin, 71, of Springfield passed away at home on Wednesday, September 16, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on November 2, 1948 in Vincennes, Indiana, he was the son of the late Hugh A. and Ruth E. (Clark) Martin. After growing up in Lawrenceville, Illinois, he attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, before being drafted into the U.S. Army. A proud veteran, he served his country from 1969 through 1971, including service as a Chaplain's Assistant in Heidelberg, Germany. On August 7, 1971, he married his beloved wife, Diane (Midkiff) Martin, and the two relocated to Oklahoma where he continued his college studies at Oklahoma Baptist University.
In 1973, Lynn and Diane returned to Illinois, and he began his ministry at First Baptist Church in Effingham, and shortly thereafter was ordained by the Southern Baptist church. Throughout his life, Lynn ministered through music, including service to Springfield Southern Baptist Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church (Springfield), and, most recently, Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield. Professionally, he worked for the State of Illinois, having retired in 2010.
A talented pianist, singer, and choral director, Lynn gave his time and talents to local community theaters, having performed with and served on production staffs at The Muni, Springfield Theater Center, Theater in the Park (New Salem), and The Legacy Theater. He also accompanied a variety of musicals for area schools, and he was called upon to serve as a judge in regional school music contests. In his retirement, he proudly and gladly took on the challenge of serving as music teacher at St. Aloysius School in Springfield.
In addition to his professional work and musical endeavors, Lynn loved his country, took great pride in his military service, and was an ardent advocate for honoring the American flag. He had the privilege of serving as a volunteer guardian with the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight chapter, accompanying World War II and Korean War veterans on day-long trips to the memorials in Washington, D.C. He was also proud to serve as a local election judge.
Above all, Lynn loved his family. In death, he is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Diane. Together, they have three sons: Ryan Martin, of Springfield; Bradley Martin and his wife, Adria Martin, of Springfield; and Jeffrey Martin, of Thomaston, Connecticut. He was the proud grandfather and "PawPaw" to Hope, Madison, Jake, Addie, Karli, Andrew, Clara, and Ava. His heart was never more full than when with his family. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister, Marianna Martin; his father-in-law, Elvis J. Midkiff; his brothers-in-law, Elvis L. and Lyle E. Midkiff; and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Gadberry.
Visitation: 9:30-11:30 am, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Springfield Southern Baptist Church, 225 North Grand Ave. E, Springfield, IL 62702.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Springfield Southern Baptist Church with Reverend David Howard officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight or Wreaths Across America.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems