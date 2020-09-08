1/1
M. Ruth Krieg Saylor
M. Ruth Krieg Saylor 1929 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—M. Ruth Krieg Saylor, 91, of New Berlin, died at 9:01 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, IL.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 308 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor David Benning officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
The family of M. Ruth Saylor is being served by Butler Funeral Home - New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin, IL 62670.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
