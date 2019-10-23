|
Mabel Anne Harjes 1927 - 2019
Lawrenceville, GA—Rev. Mabel Anne Harjes, 92, formerly of central Illinois, made her celestial journey Monday morning, October 21, 2019. The love of her life and husband, Rev. George Harjes, preceded her in death in November of 2013. Mabel Anne is survived by her three children, Peter, Susanne and Shirley; her daughter-in-law, Laurie; and three grandchildren, Joshua, Kaleigh and Breanna. A memorial service celebrating Mabel Anne's life will be held on Saturday, October 26th at Wages and Sons Gwinnett Chapel in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kumler Outreach Ministries, 303 N. Grand Avenue East, Springfield, Illinois, where Rev. George was pastor for ten years. Reaching out to those in need and those marginalized by society was the cornerstone of the couple's ministries for more than fifty years.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019