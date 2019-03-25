|
Madeline R. Fallucca 1922 - 2019
Naples, FL—Madeline Ranalletta Fallucca died on March 22, 2019 in Naples, Florida, her residence for 9 years. She was born in Riverton, IL and lived in Orlando for 54 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guido & Esther Bartolomucci Ranalletta; brothers Victor Ranalletta, Ralph Ranalletta, Andrew Ranalletta; sisters Olga Ranalletta Dambacher, Catherine (Dolly) Ranalletta Keeley; and her husband, Albert Fallucca.
She is survived by sister, Betty Ranalletta Staab, brothers, Guido "Bill" Ranalletta (wife: Amelia) of Springfield, John Ranalletta (wife: Ruth), of Indianapolis. 3 Children: Daughters: Magdlyn (Cookie) Fallucca Olander of Ave Maria, Florida, Nancy Fallucca Freeman of Ave Maria, Florida and son, Joseph Fallucca, Naples, Florida; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The best gift she passed on to her children and all who loved her was her Catholic Faith, her love of cooking and baking.
