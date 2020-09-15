Madhu K. Desai 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Madhu K. Desai, 86, of Springfield, passed away on September 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 1, 1934 in India to Manubhai and Kantaben Desai. Madhu married Kishor T. Desai on May 14, 1955 in Navasari, India and he survives.
Madhu is also survived by her son, Susmit Desai, grandchildren Sarita (husband Eddie) Barnes, Giavanna Desai, and one great grandchild, Maya Barnes, brothers Krishna (wife Gita) Desai and Arun (wife Ramila) Desai, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Madhu received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and retired from the Illinois Department of Revenue. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Madhu was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She was a lover of all things beautiful, passionate about cooking for her family and friends, caring for her plants, knitting and shopping.
Private prayer and services for the immediate family will start at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. Friends are invited to participate in a memorial walkthrough processional on Wednesday following the private service from 12:00pm until 1:00pm. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and all guests are asked to enter through the north funeral home entrance facing Springfield Clinic. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
