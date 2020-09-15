1/1
Madhu K. Desai
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madhu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madhu K. Desai 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Madhu K. Desai, 86, of Springfield, passed away on September 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 1, 1934 in India to Manubhai and Kantaben Desai. Madhu married Kishor T. Desai on May 14, 1955 in Navasari, India and he survives.

Madhu is also survived by her son, Susmit Desai, grandchildren Sarita (husband Eddie) Barnes, Giavanna Desai, and one great grandchild, Maya Barnes, brothers Krishna (wife Gita) Desai and Arun (wife Ramila) Desai, as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Madhu received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and retired from the Illinois Department of Revenue. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Madhu was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She was a lover of all things beautiful, passionate about cooking for her family and friends, caring for her plants, knitting and shopping.

Private prayer and services for the immediate family will start at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. Friends are invited to participate in a memorial walkthrough processional on Wednesday following the private service from 12:00pm until 1:00pm. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and all guests are asked to enter through the north funeral home entrance facing Springfield Clinic. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
11:15 AM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
2175445424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bisch & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved