Madonna A. Rennels 1929 - 2019
Charleston, IL—Madonna A. Rennels, 90, of Charleston, passed away 2:55a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services will be held in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Madonna was born February 12, 1929 in Charleston; the daughter of Lemuel D. and Bertha O. (Scott) Gordon.
She was a member of the Northside Baptist Church in Charleston and the Charleston Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, music and dancing. She cherished her family, friends and living life to the fullest.
Madonna is survived by her children, Ron (Marilyn) Rennels of Rockford, Debbie Spinner of Mechanicsburg, PA, Sheri (Ron) Stone of Springfield and Kenneth M. Smith of Clermont, FL; 4 grandchildren, Ryan Gesell of Mechanicsburg, PA, Aaron Rennels of Rockford, Tyler and Taylor Smithof Clermont, FL; grand-dog, Skittles; 2 great-grandchildren, Makayla and Cameron Gesell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
