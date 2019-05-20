|
|
Mae Frances Milan 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mae Frances Milan, 77, departed this life May 11, 2019, at St. John's Hospital surrounded by family.
She was born June 7, 1941, the daughter of Willie and Alenar Boyd Sr. in Clarksdale Mississippi.
She was a member of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services, Thursday May 23,2019, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1429 South 17th Street, Springfield,IL 62703. Visitation:10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Service:11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2019