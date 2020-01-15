Home

More Obituaries for Malcolm Weiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm James "Jim" Weiser

Malcolm James "Jim" Weiser Obituary
"Jim" Malcolm James Weiser July 21, 1925 - January 10, 2020
Columbia, IL—"Jim" Malcolm James Weiser, 94, of Columbia, Illinois formerly of Owaneco, Illinois, died January 10, 2020 at his home. His wife Treva of 71 years and 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren survive. He served in the US Marine Corp from September 1943 to July 1946. Jim will be buried in Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
