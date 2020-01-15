|
"Jim" Malcolm James Weiser July 21, 1925 - January 10, 2020
Columbia, IL—"Jim" Malcolm James Weiser, 94, of Columbia, Illinois formerly of Owaneco, Illinois, died January 10, 2020 at his home. His wife Treva of 71 years and 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren survive. He served in the US Marine Corp from September 1943 to July 1946. Jim will be buried in Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
