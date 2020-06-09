Malvern "Mook" Walter Allen
Bunker Hill, IL - Malvern "Mook" Walter Allen, 93, died at his residence on Friday, June 5, 2020. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.