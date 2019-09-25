|
|
Maple Alice Jones Black 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Maple Alice Jones Beck 82, departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St.John's Hospital. Maple was born December 5, 1936 to the late Will and Rosie Mae Bradford Jones in Glendora, MS.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1440 East Edward Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Jerry Jones Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019