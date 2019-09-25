Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1440 East Edward Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1440 East Edward Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maple Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maple Alice Jones Black


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maple Alice Jones Black Obituary
Maple Alice Jones Black 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Maple Alice Jones Beck 82, departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St.John's Hospital. Maple was born December 5, 1936 to the late Will and Rosie Mae Bradford Jones in Glendora, MS.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1440 East Edward Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Rev. Jerry Jones Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maple's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now