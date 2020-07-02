1/
Marc A. Gietl
Marc A. Gietl 1977 - 2020
St. Paul, MN—Marc A. Gietl, 42, passed away on June 22, 2020 in St. Paul, MN of natural causes.
He was born Marc Brewer in Moberly, MO on Nov. 8, 1977. Marc was in foster care in the State of Illinois for a period of time and was adopted by Donald and Loy Gietl in 1987.
Marc is survived by his parents; wife, Venessa Gietl with daughters, Caitlyn and Evelyn of St. Paul, MN; daughter, Madeline Gietl of Chatham; a sister and extended family.
A brother Nathaniel Lee Noah preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held in Springfield at a later date.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
