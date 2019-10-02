The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Marcella McKennedy 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Marcella McKennedy, 89, of Springfield, died at 9:50 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Marcy was born on February 10, 1930 in Berwyn, IL, the daughter of Francis J. and Marcella Kase McKennedy.
Marcy was a 1948 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She worked as a payroll clerk for Allis-Chalmers/Fiat Allis for 39 years and 9 months, retiring in 1985. After that she worked in the office at Church of the Little Flower for 10 years until 1995. Marcy enjoyed word searches, puzzle books and old western movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Frankie McKennedy; brother, Daniel McKennedy; sister, Catherine Virginia Soy; half-sister, Mary K. McKennedy; and aunt, Frances McKennedy.
She is survived by her half-brother, George J. McKennedy of Virginia, IL and her "adopted" family of over 40 years, Elmer L. and Charlene K. Powell of Springfield.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 1720 South Grand Avenue East, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant.
Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church, 1720 South Grand Avenue East, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Marcella McKennedy is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
