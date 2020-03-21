|
Marcella W. Rentz 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marcella W. Rentz, 87, of Springfield, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
Marcella was born November 12, 1932, in Springfield, the daughter of William, Sr. and Elizabeth F. Hood Merrill. She married Jack Willey, Sr. on June 6, 1952; he preceded her in death. Marcella later met and married Robert Rentz on December 31, 1978, and he also preceded her in death.
She was employed as a bus driver for Ball-Chatham schools for over 30 years and was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Marcella devoted her life to caring for others.
Marcella was also preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, William, Jr., Floyd, Harold, Robert, and Melvin Merrill.
She is survived by her sons, Jack, Jr. (wife, Janet) Willey of Chatham and Rick (wife, Kim) Willey of Chatham; daughter, Nancy Nagel of AZ; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside ceremonies will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family of Marcella W. Rentz is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020