Marcia S. Craig
Marcia S. Craig 1939 - 2020
Edinburg, IL—Marcia S. Craig, 81 of Edinburg passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6:48 p.m. at her home in Edinburg, IL. She was born on June 2, 1939 in Taylorville, IL the daughter of Martin Bradford and Clara (Gupton) Durbin. She married Herb Craig on September 7, 1957 in Taylorville and he preceded her in death on November 24, 1993. Marcia worked for the Edinburg Schools and for Cory Craig Auction Service. She enjoyed women of the Moose activities and driving the school bus. She also enjoyed Lake of the Ozarks. She is survived by her Daughters: Glenda (Bill) Richards of Chatham, IL; Martha (Jim) Bowsher of Camdenton, MO; Becky (Kevin) Wright of Edinburg, IL; Pam Horrighs of Lebanon, MO, Gina (Mark) Applegate of Linn Creek, MO; Sons: Herb (Karol) Craig of Edinburg, IL, Cory (Julie) Craig of Taylorville, IL; Grandchildren: Heather, Josh, Jill, Caleb, Justin, Jessica S., Kelly, David, Caitlin, Jeremy, Jessica, Eric, Hallie, Lucas, Kimberly, Kacee, Cody, Riley, Madison; Twenty -five Great-Grandchildren; one Great-Great Granddaughter; Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Brothers: Bill Durbin and John "Sonny" Orton and Sisters: Dianne Bothman and Linda Dillon. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, IL with James Bowsher officiating. Memorials may be made to Mooseheart 155 S N International Dr, Mooseheart, IL 60539. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.suttonmemorialhome.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sutton Memorial Home
327 North Clay Street
Taylorville, IL 62568
(217) 824-2275
