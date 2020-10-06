Marcus Bertrand Butler Sr. 1973 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marcus Bertrand Butler Sr. known to many as "Brother Marcus", gained his eternal wings September 28, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family. The son of Evelyn Green and Louis Kinney, was born March 27, 1973 in Chicago, Illinois.
Viewing ONLY Thursday October 8, 2020; 5:00pm-7:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Funeral Services Friday October 9, 2020, Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C, 1000 South 19th Street, Springfield, IL 62703, Pastor Paul Davis Officiating. Visitation:10:00am-11:00am; Service: 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE, MASK MUST BE WORN.