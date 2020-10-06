You were ann excellent Father, a wonderful husband, a great son, a strong brother, a fantastic friend, and A REMARKABLE PERSON. I appreciate the 10 years of wonderful friendship with you. You have taught me so much! The most important thing you taught me was how to treat others and how to love and serve God even when no one is paying attention. I know you will be in Heaven making everyone laugh and watching over me. Thank you for the best 10 years of friendship! I love you and May God Bless You Real Good



HANNAH HOOD

Friend