Marcus Bertrand Butler Sr.
1973 - 2020
Marcus Bertrand Butler Sr. 1973 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marcus Bertrand Butler Sr. known to many as "Brother Marcus", gained his eternal wings September 28, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family. The son of Evelyn Green and Louis Kinney, was born March 27, 1973 in Chicago, Illinois.
Viewing ONLY Thursday October 8, 2020; 5:00pm-7:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Funeral Services Friday October 9, 2020, Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C, 1000 South 19th Street, Springfield, IL 62703, Pastor Paul Davis Officiating. Visitation:10:00am-11:00am; Service: 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE, MASK MUST BE WORN.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
OCT
9
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater All Nations Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
To the family of Marcus. So very sorry about the loss of your loved one. God makes no mistake. Look to the hills from whence cometh your help and know that all your help comes from the Lord. Monica, hold to God's unchanging hand. Love you all. God bless.
Ernest & Mary Coleman
Friend
October 2, 2020
Condolences and prayers for the Butler family.
Nicole Harper
October 1, 2020
Marcus &amp; Hannah
You were ann excellent Father, a wonderful husband, a great son, a strong brother, a fantastic friend, and A REMARKABLE PERSON. I appreciate the 10 years of wonderful friendship with you. You have taught me so much! The most important thing you taught me was how to treat others and how to love and serve God even when no one is paying attention. I know you will be in Heaven making everyone laugh and watching over me. Thank you for the best 10 years of friendship! I love you and May God Bless You Real Good
HANNAH HOOD
Friend
October 1, 2020
Brother Marcus I’m Gonna Miss You
Andre Miller
Friend
