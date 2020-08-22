Marcus Gayle Newman Sr. 1985 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Marcus Gayle Newman, Sr., AKA, Golden Child, 35, was born April 10, 1985 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois to the late John "Ricky" Newman and Delores Newman. Marcus departed this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing Services are Wednesday August 26, 2020. Public Viewing Only 10:00am-11:30am, Family Only 11:30am-12:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703.

Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store