Marcus Gayle Newman Sr.
1985 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marcus Gayle Newman, Sr., AKA, Golden Child, 35, was born April 10, 1985 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois to the late John "Ricky" Newman and Delores Newman. Marcus departed this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence.
Viewing Services are Wednesday August 26, 2020. Public Viewing Only 10:00am-11:30am, Family Only 11:30am-12:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss Aaron and Leonard. May your brother rest in peace!
Rob Redpath
Friend
August 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the entire family. I've known you all for many, many years. I still can't believe he is gone. RiP Marcus.
Byron Davis
Friend
August 22, 2020
This one had a special place in my heart. A little cousin who always shined bright around me. I can't believe he is gone-it really hurts.

My deepest condolences to Delores and the Marshall family and my Newman cousins. Heaven has opened the gates to accept this angel. God bless. I love you all and will keep you in prayer.












Rosalind Bond
Family
August 22, 2020
Love gives us Memories. Faith gives us Strength. Praying that God sends you comfort during this difficult time. ❤
Shaunika Brown
Family
August 22, 2020
Sr. and Jr.
Big Sis
Family
August 22, 2020
Big Sis
Family
August 22, 2020
Sending love and prayers throughout the Newman/Marshall/Day families. Thankful for the memories we have though 35 years isn’t nearly enough.
Big Sis
Family
August 22, 2020
You'll always be our favorite customer, you did your lottery everyday, and even when you lost I always told you, you were a winner. Sadly missed you'll never be forgotten. R.I.PARIDISE
Danelle
Friend
August 22, 2020
My condolences to Newman family for your loss. Praying for your during this time.
Tiffany Mayfield
Friend
August 22, 2020
Rest easy my friend!
George Thames
Friend
August 22, 2020
To you Dee, whom I love dearly...hold to your faith,lean on Our Lord...He will carry you through......Marcus, my, always smiling, nephew....auntie will miss you, sooooo, very much...you now, can be with, loved ones, you never knew, including, your name sake. I love man......❤
Linda Bryant
Family
August 22, 2020
Talented
Freda Rimmer-Times
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
Love you always cousin =—
Ricci and family
Family
August 21, 2020
To The Newman Family:
You have our condolences and prayers during this season! May the perfect peace and joy of our Lord comfort and strengthen you.
Clifton & L'Sonya Crawford-Jones & Family
Friend
August 21, 2020
My Mom's meatball.. =‹
Awwwww meatball...
I'm truly sorry you are no longer with us on earth, but I am extremely excited that you are not alone.
I know you are in great hands because of all the love that is up there with you.
Cuz.... Tell our loved ones we miss them and we will always love them knowing we'll see each other again.
God bless you cuz and your children with your family are in great hands.
I love you and forever resting happiness my loving meatball.. Marcus
Riccarda Boudreaux
Family
August 21, 2020
Praying for your family you will be missed we love you .
Candice Wade
Friend
August 21, 2020
My condolences to the Newman family.
Dawn Cole
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
It was just several days ago when you cut my hair friend. I caint believe your gone. RIP friend. May God continue to bless your kids and family.
Clarence Burns
Friend
August 20, 2020
I can’t even find the words but surprisingly I’m smiling because I know you’ll help me out! Thank you for all the laughs and yea even the laughs that made you slobber lol I’ll miss you so much give uncle Ricky a hug for me and Aunt Deb and Aunt Harriet it’s their turn to enjoy that smile I love you cousin forever and always..Aunt Dee thank you! I love you My prayers are with you suga he is in great hands ❤
Shantel Reynolds
Family
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Amber & Marcus Newman Jr Dixon
Family
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darla & Amos Benton
Friend
