|
|
Margaret "Midge" A. Keen 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Margaret "Midge" A. Keen, 91, of Springfield, passed away at 7:12 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. John's Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on October 31, 1927 in Beardstown, IL to Patrick J. and Ferne M. (Scott) Clark. She married Edward E. Keen on April 21, 1951 and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2013.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly A. Murphy, Machele M. Keen and Shawn P. (Jerry) Duval, all of Springfield; one son, Patrick E. Keen of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Nicole Adams, Dan Fainter, Rory Murphy, Kyle Duval (Fiancé Kayla Banks), Kaitlyn Keen, and Megan Keen; six great grandchildren, Livia, Mikah, Danika Adams, Vaida Keen, Madeline Thurber and Nola Gladden.; one sister, Bette J. Marconi of Springfield; one brother, Thomas J. Clark of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Patricia R. Odorizzi, Joan M. Clark and Frances R. Cunningham; one brother, Robert E. Clark, and one grandson, Ryan Murphy.
She retired from Illinois Bell after 45 years of service.
Midge was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish and Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed embroidering, quilting, making her famous Chex mix and breads.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. A vigil prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Parish with Reverend Kevin Mann S.J.C. and Reverend James Isaacson S.J.C. officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances Cabrini Parish or Villa Angela.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019