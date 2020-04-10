|
|
Margaret A. "Marggie" Zimmerman 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Margaret A. "Marggie" Zimmerman, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Heritage Health.
She was born September 28, 1937, to Elmer and Jessie (Stahr) Maddison. She married Charles Zimmerman on December 28, 1956, in Springfield.
Marggie was a realtor for Charles Robbins Realtor for 25 years. She was a member of the Capital Area Association of Realtors, Illinois Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Gary (Kathy) Zimmerman, Greg Zimmerman (fiancé, Tonya Burch) and Shelly (Brian) Rodgers; and seven grandchildren, Zac and Tyler Zimmerman, Desiree Sayne, Devin and Kayla Zimmerman, Brad Rodgers and Morgan Hinson and three great-grandchildren, Berkley and Avery Sayne and Brantley Cantrell.
Private family services will be held with Pastor Samuel Janssen officiating. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund
https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/marggie-zimmerman/
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020