Hurley Funeral Home - Petersburg
122 West Douglas Street
Petersburg, IL 62675
(217) 632-2500
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home - Petersburg
122 West Douglas Street
Petersburg, IL 62675
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home - Petersburg
122 West Douglas Street
Petersburg, IL 62675
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Whitley


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Whitley Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Ann Whitley 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Margaret "Peggy" Ann (Weatherby) Whitley, 76, died on May 13, 2019, at her home in Springfield, Illinois. She was born on September 22, 1942, the daughter of W. Ernest and Grace L. (Fuller) Weatherby of Petersburg, Illinois. She attended school in Petersburg, graduating in 1960. She married John R. Whitley in 1964. They had two sons, Troy (wife Janice) Whitley and Mike Whitley; and two grandchildren, Molly and John Michael Whitley.
Peggy is survived by her husband, two sons and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Weatherby.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg from 10 am to 11 am. A funeral service will follow at 11 am also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Farmers Point Cemetery off of Highway 97 near Tallula, Illinois.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to the in St. Louis, Missouri or Elm Street Christian Church in Springfield, Illinois.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019
