Margaret Coffey (Pegge) Graddy
1929 - 2020
Margaret (Pegge) Coffey Graddy 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Margaret peacefully passed away at her Youngston Hills home of 50+ years on July 14, 2020. Margaret was born on December 9, 1929 alongside her identical mirror-twin sister Elizabeth Louise Ladd in Greensboro, NC. After a challenging childhood, both girls graduated together from University of North Carolina-Greensboro Teacher's College. Soon afterwards Margaret married George Graddy from Terre Haute, IN and went on to receive a master's degree from Indiana State University. She taught elementary students for 49 years in VA, IN, NC and OH With the majority of her time teaching in Springfield, IL.
Margaret loved children, pets, singing, laughing and pursuing justice for all. She is greatly missed and is survived by her son Ed (& wife Eileen), her ex-husband George, grandchildren Rachel and Ryan (wife Karen) and great grandson James, older sister Marion Hensley, nieces Pat Ladd and Susan Heckman, nephew Bob Hensley and compassionate caregivers and friends Sara Denny (daughters Sam & Sadie) Heather Kaylor, & Marilyn.
Margaret's ashes will be buried alongside her twin sister and mother's graves on a rolling hillside in North Carolina. God bless us all!
Memories of Margaret are appreciated and can be shared On Bisch & Son Funeral Home's website.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
