Margaret Elizabeth Noblet-Fehl 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Margaret Allione Noblet-Fehl, 95, of Springfield, died at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at River Birch Senior Living.
Margaret was born on February 9, 1924 in Kincaid, the daughter of John B. and Gratina G. Romanetto Allione. She married Howard Noblet on September 8, 1946 in Kincaid; he preceded her in death on January 15, 1970. She then married Robert J. Fehl, Sr. on March 15, 1986; he preceded her in death on April 11, 1990.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Paul Neil Noblet; her daughter, Mary Frances Mabe; and her son-in-law, Roger W. Mollett.
Margaret attended Brown's Business School. She was the parish secretary for St. Aloysius for 20 years, retiring in 1986. Margaret had also worked for Federated Funeral Directors and Matthews Transfer. She enjoyed playing bridge, pinochle, and canasta. Margaret was a member of the Ladies Postal Auxillary, Catholic Daughters of America, a Samaritan at St. John's Hospital, an usher at Sangamon Auditorium, and the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program.
She is survived by her children, Michael L. Noblet of Springfield, Thomas J. (wife, Teresa) Borcky-Noblet of Tomball, TX, Karen M. Mollett of Springfield, and Teresa (husband, Keith) Osburn of Chatham; stepson, Robert J. Fehl, Jr. of Petersburg; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Olga Noreuil of Springfield; several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Paul Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019