Margaret Forsyth
1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Margaret Forsyth, 76, of Springfield died Wednesday November 25, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born December 9, 1944 in Pueblo, CO to Earl R. SR., and Eileen (Luschen) Law. She married Rodney G. Forsyth on February 14, 1970 and he preceded her in death on M.
She is survived by three daughters, Stacey Forsyth, Rhonda (Kirk) Herren, and Melissa Chea all of Springfield; six grandchildren, Pon Forsyth, Donte Forsyth, and Steffan Forsyth, Jonah Herren, Micah Herren, and Zoey Herren; two sisters, Janice (Ken) Morrow of Chatham and Linda Wyatt of Peoria; one brother, Mark Law of MI; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; one sister, Sharon Barrone; one brother, Earl Law Jr.; and one grandson, Noah Herren.
Margaret was a resident of Springfield. She worked in the Springfield school district for 13 years and was a member of the Bissell United Methodist Church.
Funeral Service: Private services will be held.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Bissell United Methodist Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
