|
|
Margaret Helen McDaniels 1933 - 2019
San Antonio, TX—Margaret Helen McDaniels, 85, of San Antonio, Texas, died on July 6, 2019 at Blue Skies of Texas in San Antonio.
She was born on December 11, 1933, the daughter of Julius and Norma (Wink) Douglass.
Helen was a homemaker, enjoyed going to church and was an active member in the retirement community at Blue Skies of Texas, where she lived.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph McDaniels; and one brother, Jim Douglass.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Patricia Geraty of Eden Prairie, MN; two sons, Joseph McDaniels of Livingston, TX and James McDaniels of Oak Ridge, TN; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, David Douglass.
Visitation will be from 9-10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702. Graveside services will follow at 10:45 a.m. at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 10 to July 11, 2019